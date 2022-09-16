Speaking on the Russia-Ukraine war, Pope Francis on Friday said that it was morally legitimate for nations to supply weapons to Ukraine to help the country defend itself from Russian aggression. Pope Francis also urged Kyiv to be open to eventual dialogue, even though it may "smell" because it would be difficult for the Ukrainian side, reports Reuters. Earlier in the day, the US announced a new $600 million military aid package for Ukraine.

