Post a school in Glendale, California, decided to declare June as Pride month, pro- and anti-LGBT demonstrators got into a physical altercation outside the board meeting. A confrontation between anti-LGBT protesters and LGBT supporters was caught on camera outside the school as police attempted to break it up. After the fight started, authorities labelled it an unlawful gathering and three individuals were taken into custody, according to police. Same-Sex Marriage: LGBTQ Members Shouldn’t Be Stigmatised but Be Assimilated With Society, Petitioner Argues Before Supreme Court.

Pro-LGBT, Anti-LGBT Protesters Fight in US

Pro-LGBT and anti-LGBT protesters brawling outside a school board meeting in Glendale, California, as the school voted on recognizing June as Pride month.pic.twitter.com/3k66Rr98Rd — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 7, 2023

