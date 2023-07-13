A Twitch streamer from Thailand was subjected to a racist attack in Belgium after a few miscreants started greeting her in "Chinese" and made racial comments. Ppim, a Thai Twitch streamer, was streaming an "IRL stream" in Brussels when a group of men deliberately used the phrase "Ni hao" with the intent to mock her based on her Asian ethnicity. The streamer then confronted the miscreants, saying she was not from China and they should educate themselves. 'Racism is Normal in La Liga' Real Madrid Star Vinicius Junior Pens Down Emotional Note After Suffering Racist Abuses During Valencia Match.

Racist Attack in Belgium

Twitch streamer live-streaming racism she experienced in Belgium. pic.twitter.com/PeAuaeJPKf — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 13, 2023

‘I'm Not From China’

Twitch streamer experiencing racism in Belgium pic.twitter.com/7zpxOlRH97 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) July 12, 2023

