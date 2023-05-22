Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior was once again the target of opponent fans during their recent La Liga 2022-23 match against Valencia at Mestalla Stadium. The Brazilian forward allegedly received racial slurs from the Valencia fans. At the final stages of the match, Vinicius pointed out the fans who were insulting him. He also got involved in a heated altercation with Valencia players. As a result, the game was halted for ten minutes and ultimately the Real Madrid forward was shown a red card in the added time. Lionel Messi Registers 300th Assist of His Club Career During PSG's 2-1 Win Over Auxerre in Ligue 1 2022-23 (Watch Video).

Following the match, Vinicius Junior took to social media and expressed his feelings. "It wasn't the first time, nor the second, nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition thinks it's normal, the Federation does too and the opponents encourage it," said Vinicius on Instagram.

"I'm so sorry. The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi today belongs to racists. A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but which agreed to export the image of a racist country to the world," reads Vinicius' post.

"I'm sorry for the Spaniards who don't agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists. And unfortunately, for everything that happens each week, I have no defense. I agree. But I am strong and I will go to the end against racists. Even if far from here," added the Real Madrid forward.

Vinicius Junior Pens Down Emotional Note After Suffering Racist Abuses During Valencia Match

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinicius Jr. ⚡️🇧🇷 (@vinijr)

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid's manager also voiced his opinion against this incident. “Today has been a sad day at Mestalla, where a group of fans have shown their worst version. It is time to stop talking and act forcefully. Racism has no place in football or in society. No to racism Everywhere, ” said Ancelotti.

Meanwhile, Vincius' Brazil and Real Madrid teammate Eder Militao said, “It’s a disgrace! To suffer racism, to defend yourself and then be sent off trying to defend yourself! How long do we have to put up with this?”

This was not the first time when Vinicius suffered racial slurs from opponent fans. Throughout the season, the Real Madrid forward has been receiving racist abuses during La Liga matches. “If any hate crime is identified, we will take the appropriate legal action,” stated La Liga. Joshua Atsu Twasam, Late Christian Atsu's Son, Wins Player of the Year Award in Northumberland Football League.

Valencia registered a narrow 1-0 victory over Real Madrid. Diego Lopez scored the only goal of the match in the first half. The win helps Valencia to stay away from the relegation zone. Real Madrid's season meanwhile is practically over. They have already lost the La Liga title to Barcelona and also got knocked out of UEFA Champions League recently.

