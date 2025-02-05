US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, February 4, shared a redevelopment plan and said that he wants the United States to take ownership of the Gaza Strip and redevelop it after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere. In his address, Donald Trump also said that the Gaza Strip would become the "Riviera of the Middle East" minutes after saying that the US would "take over" the strip. "We have an opportunity to do something that could be phenomenal. I don't wanna be cute. I don't wanna be a wise guy, but the Riviera Of The Middle East... This could be so magnificent," the US President said. Addressing a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump said that the US will be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site. The comments came after Trump suggested that displaced Palestinians in Gaza be "permanently" resettled outside the war-torn territory. US Will Take Over Gaza Strip, Provide Jobs and Housing, Says Donald Trump as Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Listens (Watch Video).

Gaza Strip Will Become the 'Riviera of the Middle East'

JUST IN: President Trump says the Gaza Strip will become the "Riviera of the Middle East" just minutes after saying the U.S. would "take over" the Strip. "We have an opportunity to do something that could be phenomenal." "I don't wanna be cute. I don't wanna be a wise guy, but… pic.twitter.com/zC1GIo7lfw — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 5, 2025

US To Take Over Gaza Trip, Suggests Donald Trump

President Trump: "The U.S. will take over Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it, too." pic.twitter.com/NAU6bsVRkG — CSPAN (@cspan) February 5, 2025

