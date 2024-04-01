In a dramatic incident on a Moscow highway, a massive truck explosion damaged five cars. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported yet. Video footage captures the truck engulfed in flames, with firefighters scrambling to contain the blaze as another explosion erupts. The explosion, which rocked the area, left a trail of destruction on the highway, highlighting the intensity of the incident. Russia Fire Videos: Explosions Heard As Blaze Erupts at Uralmash Military Company in Yekaterinburg.

Truck Fire

A Gazelle truck exploded epically on the Moscow Highway There was a gas cylinder inside, Russian media writes. Five cars were damaged as a result of the explosion. pic.twitter.com/ZcJaQFqMYm — Feher_Junior (@Feher_Junior) April 1, 2024

🎥Watch: A massive truck explosion occurred in Moscow, resulting in damage to five cars, with no reported death.#Russia #Moscow #Russians pic.twitter.com/2c0PfekjjX — Forsige Breaking News (@ForsigeNews) April 1, 2024

Explosion on Moscow Highway

WATCH An explosion of a truck in Moscow resulted in damage to five cars, with no reported casualties. pic.twitter.com/sdv1tqsfm1 — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) April 1, 2024

