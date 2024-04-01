In Yekaterinburg, Russia, a fire broke out at the Uralmash military company, triggering an initial explosion and billowing dense black smoke, as witnessed by onlookers, on Monday, April 1. Social media platforms were flooded with visuals capturing the intensity of the blaze. Reportedly, the fire engulfed a significant portion of the region's Uralmash factory, a prominent heavy industry enterprise. Russia: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Under-Construction Building in Tver, Videos Show High-Rise Engulfed in Terrifying Flames.

Explosion and Fire at Uralmash Facility

NEW A significant blaze erupted at the Uralmash military company in Yekaterinburg, Russia. Witnesses describe an initial explosion at the facility, followed by the emergence of dense black smoke. pic.twitter.com/9X1y80dq2K — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) April 1, 2024

Uralmash Military Company Fire

A large fire started at the Uralmash military enterprise in Yekaterinburg Eyewitnesses report that something first exploded at the plant, and then black smoke poured out. The fire area is 4000 square meters. pic.twitter.com/IkPZXNVpGV — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 1, 2024

⚡️In 🇷🇺Russia, the Uralmash military plant is on fire - black clouds of smoke can be seen from different corners of Yekaterinburg pic.twitter.com/yvywa7SkXr — 🇺🇦Ukrainian Front (@front_ukrainian) April 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)