Shashi Tharoor conveys condolences to the family of Soumya Santosh:

Just saw the news. A tragic tale -- she was speaking to her husband in India by video call when the bomb struck. Profound condolences to her family, esp her 8 year old son. Indian nurses, mostly from Kerala, take great risks around the world to serve humanity. https://t.co/iirW6J0e1B — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 12, 2021

