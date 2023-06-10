At least 27 people, including 22 children, were killed when an explosive device they found while playing suddenly went off in southern Somalia, reported BBC. Over 50 others were injured in the incident. The bomb explosion happened on Friday morning when a group of children was playing in Muralle, a town in Qoriyoley District, part of Lower Shabelle in southern Somalia. Afghanistan Bomb Blast: Bombing in Badakhshan Province at Memorial Ceremony for Taliban Official Kills 11 People.

Somalia Bomb Blast:

