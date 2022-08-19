Terrorists have taken control of a Hayat Hotel in the Somalia capital Mogadishu on Friday, August 19. Several explosions and gunfire were heard outside the building. Social media posts show smoke billowing from the hotel and gunfire sounds. No other details or possible casualty reported yet.

"The Police Forces are conducting an operation at Mogadishu’s KM4 and Hayat hotel where terrorists attacked". "Police cordoned off the area as the security incident continues", said State Media Special correspondent to Somali, Nasra Bashir Ali.

Check Tweets:

The Police Forces are conducting an operation at #Mogadishu’s KM4 and #Hayat hotel where terrorists attacked. Police cordoned off the area as the security incident continues, Police said.#Somalia pic.twitter.com/rd58nbZpyr — Nasra Bashir Ali (@NasraBashiir) August 19, 2022

Al-Shabab Militants Stormed Hayat Hotel in Somalia

BREAKING: Al-Shabab militants have stormed Hayat Hotel at the strategic K-4 junction in Mogadishu, multiple sources confirmed. There are casualties, among them 2 security officers who reportedly sustained minor injuries. Security forces fighting to take hotel back from militants. — Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) August 19, 2022

Watch Video:

AFP Confirmed Al-Shabaab Gunmen Attack Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu:

#BREAKING Al-Shabaab gunmen attack Mogadishu hotel, casualties reported: security sources, witnesses pic.twitter.com/nvESbV3xUP — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 19, 2022

