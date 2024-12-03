South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol declared "emergency martial law" on Tuesday, December 3, accusing opposition parties of crippling governance and sympathising with North Korea. President Yeol has also called the opposing political party "North Korean spies." This sparked further tension when the President appeared on television to impose martial law. In response, the national parliament convened and held a vote, with the military summoned by the President to enforce the decree. However, political aides intervened, preventing the military from entering the premises. The parliament voted overwhelmingly, with all 190 members supporting a motion to halt the imposition of martial law. The President now faces a crucial decision - either accept the vote or risk being deemed illegitimate by the legislature. South Korea Unrest: Army Withdraws From Parliament After Martial Law Chaos, Says Report.

South Korea Unrest: a Complete Sequence of Events

What happened today in South Korea: 🇰🇷 - The President accused the opposing party of being North Korean spies. - Goes on TV to mandate martial law. - Parliament calls a vote, and the military is summoned by the President, but political aides block them at the door. - They… pic.twitter.com/6i8hJEq1U3 — Pubity (@pubity) December 3, 2024

