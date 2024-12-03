South Korean army has withdrawn from Parliament after chaos erupted following the declaration of Martial Law in the nation. As per the CNN, the South Korean military withdrew from the Parliament. Earlier, South Korean lawmakers and media persons clashed with the special forces outside the Parliament. A video of the incident surfaced on social media. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared "emergency martial law" on Tuesday, accusing opposition parties of crippling governance. South Korea Martial Law: Chaos in Parliament As Special Forces Take Control (Watch Video).

South Korea Army Withdraws From Parliament

BREAKING: South Korean military withdrawing from parliament - CNN — BNO News (@BNONews) December 3, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)