In a bizarre incident at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, a passenger was arrested after triggering an emergency exit on Southwest Airlines flight WN3172, operated by a Boeing 737 MAX 8. The man opened the over-wing emergency exit door, jumped down from the plane, and sprinted across the tarmac, attempting to escape in a service truck. Reports suggest he threw something on the aircraft during the chaotic escape attempt. Swift action from authorities led to the apprehension of the passenger. Brazil: Emergency Door of Brazilian Passenger Plane Bursts Open Mid-Flight, Causes Panic on Board (Watch Video).

Emergency Exit Escape

WATCH: Passengers panic after man abandons Southwest Airlines flight through emergency exit, throws object onboard, and attempts to hijack airport vehicle at New Orleans International Airport. pic.twitter.com/4auPHX4l4N — Mariana (@lonestarherd) November 27, 2023

Passengers panic after man abandons Southwest Airlines flight through emergency exit, throws object onboard, and attempts to hijack airport vehicle at New Orleans International Airport pic.twitter.com/hOKyYGfxyJ — Intel Point Alert (@IntelPointAlert) November 27, 2023

Passenger Opens Exit, Attempts Getaway

A Passenger has been arrested after escaping through emergency hatch on Southwest Airlines flight WN3172 operated by a Boeing 737 MAX 8 at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) earlier today. 🎥 ZED#flight #passenger #aviation pic.twitter.com/Kbcf0XjQV3 — FL360aero (@fl360aero) November 27, 2023

WATCH: Passenger Causes Panic On Southwest Airlines Flight to Atlanta After Jumping Out Emergency Exit as the Plane Was Preparing For Departure and Attempts to Steal Truckpic.twitter.com/Jpsys4N2hf — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 27, 2023

