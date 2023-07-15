In a shocking incident, a woman was gang-raped by German tourists on the Spanish island of Mallorca. Spanish police have arrested six German tourists for allegedly sexually assaulting an 18-year-old German woman. According to the Police, the alleged gang rape occurred in a hotel room in the popular tourist spot of Playa de Palma early Thursday. Meanwhile, BILD reported that the men in custody have a migration background. US Shocker: Tennessee Soccer Coach Arrested For Drugging, Raping and Filming Young Boys, Videos Recovered From Mobile Phone.

Woman Gang-Raped by Tourists in Spain:

NEW - Six tourists from Germany are arrested by Spanish police "for gang-raping 18-year-old woman" on the Spanish island of Mallorca. The men in custody all have a migration background, BILD reports. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 15, 2023

