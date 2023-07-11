Police in Tennessee have detained a football coach after they allegedly discovered hundreds of videos and pictures on his phone depicting him raping unconscious youths. Camilo Hurtado Campos, 63, allegedly recruited youngsters in his football team before sexually abusing them, according to a statement made by Franklin, Tennessee, police on Sunday. According to them, Campos drugged and raped at least 10 boys, some of them were as young as 9 and documented his crimes by filming them. Police said that the matter came into light after the accused left his cell phone at a restaurant, and the employees went through the phone to figure out who the owner was. The device reportedly contained videos of the rapes of 10 unconscious boys. Tamil Nadu: Man Awarded Triple Death Sentence for Rape and Murder of Boy.

Tennessee Soccer Coach Arrested For Drugging, Raping and Filming Young Boys

UNITED STATES: Police say footage found on the cellphone of a Tennessee soccer coach, after he left the device behind at a restaurant, showed videos of the rapes of 10 unconscious boys. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 11, 2023

A Tennessee soccer coach has been arrested for drugging, raping,& filming boys ages 9 to 17. FOR THE PAST 20 YEARS. He got caught because he forgot his phone in a restaurant & employees went through the phone to figure out who the owner was. Meet Camilo Hurtado Campos. pic.twitter.com/a8CLvqwTp9 — dara faye (@darafaye) July 10, 2023

