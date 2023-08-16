A wildfire broke out in a national park on the Spanish island of Tenerife. It spread to 300 hectares, prompting authorities to order five villages' evacuation and cut off access to the forest surrounding the Mount Teide volcano. The fire started in the early hours of Saturday morning in El Pinar de Puntagorda, a wooded area northwest of the Canaries island. Hawaii Wildfire Update: Death Toll Rises to 106 as Wildfires Continue to Rage in Maui; Two Victims Identified, Properties Worth USD 3.2 Billion Damaged.

Spain Wildfire Video:

WATCH: Spanish island of Tenerife engulfed in a huge wildfire, mass evacuations underway pic.twitter.com/nmbG1lfPss — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 16, 2023

Spain Wildfire:

