In a shocking incident, a man allegedly stabbed two children in Germany. According to the news agency Disclose TV, a 21-year-old man stabbed two children (9 and 10 years old) near a catholic school in Duisburg, Germany. India, Germany Discuss Bilateral Security and Defence Issues.

Man Stabs Two Children

JUST IN - 21-year-old man stabs two children (9 and 10 years old) near a catholic school in Duisburg, Germany — BILD — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 28, 2024

