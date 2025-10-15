Retired Real Madrid legend Toni Kroos corrected a renowned media handle on the social media platform X. The media house had posted pictures of Toni Kroos, training youngsters in an academy, with the caption "Toni Kroos, who boasts six Champions League titles and a World Cup trophy, still brings incredible passion to coaching at the Real Madrid Academy". The 35-year-old former midfielder replied to that post, writing, "Its Toni Kroos Academy in Madrid. The rest is correct." The former Real Madrid and Germany national football team star corrected that the academy where he is coaching is his own, not his former club's. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts As Portugal Misses Out on Early FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification After Draw Against Hungary in European Qualifiers (See Post).

Toni Kroos Clarifies It’s Not ‘Real Madrid Academy’:

Its Toni Kroos Academy in Madrid. The rest is correct. https://t.co/PhSsUHP0nC — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) October 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources . The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)