Sudanese national Deng Chol Majek has been found guilty of murdering hotel worker Rhiannon Whyte. According to a report in the BBC, the Sudanese asylum seeker was found guilty of killing Whyte, a woman who worked at a hotel in the United Kingdom, where he was staying. As per the report, Rhiannon Whyte was stabbed 23 times with a screwdriver on a platform at Bescot Stadium railway station in Walsall on October 20 last year. She died three days later in the hospital. The incident came to light after the accused was caught on CCTV dancing after killing Whyte. It is also reported that Majek had come to the UK via Libya, Italy and Germany. UK Shocker: Woman Suffering From Depression Smothers Autistic Son to Death, Leaves ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ Note Before Attempting Suicide in Essex; Arrested.

Sudanese Asylum Seeker Found Guilty of Murdering Rhiannon Whyte in UK

BREAKING: Asylum seeker guilty of murdering woman who worked at UK hotel where he was staying, "Ms Whyte was stabbed 23 times with a screwdriver," BBC reported. Murderer Deng Majek was caught on CCTV dancing after the attack Majek, who is a Sudanese national, had come to the UK… pic.twitter.com/cKRKCspsq8 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 24, 2025

Accused Stabbed Hotel Worker 23 Times With Screwdriver at Railway Station Platform in Walsall

Deng Chol Majek, who is from Sudan and claims to be 19 years old, has today been found guilty of murdering Rhiannon Skye Whyte. She worked in the Park Inn hotel, in Walsall, housing these invaders at the taxpayers expense. He followed her to a nearby train station and stabbed… pic.twitter.com/hN8fcPGgFD — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) October 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (BBC), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)