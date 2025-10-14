Nick Woltemade scored his first international goal for Germany as Germany defeated Northern Ireland 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in Belfast on Tuesday, October 14. The Newcastle United striker was the lone goal-scorer of the match and his strike came in the 31st minute through a header. Germany dominated possession and were also better than Northern Ireland in terms of passing as well as passing accuracy but Julian Nagelsmann's team could not find another goal-scorer at Windsor Park. But he would not complain about the outcome, though, as the former World Cup champions found themselves at the top of the Group A points table in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers. Wales 2–4 Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Kevin De Bruyne Hits Brace, Leandro Trossard on Target As Rudi Garcia's Men Secure Dominant Victory.

Northern Ireland vs Germany Result

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DFB-Team (@dfb_team)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)