Berlin [Germany], February 28 (ANI): Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and German Ministry of Defence State Secretary Benedikt Zimmer chaired the India-Germany High Defence Committee (HDC) meeting in Berlin on Tuesday. The two sides discussed a range of bilateral security and defence issues, with a focus on developing the defence cooperation as a key pillar of the Strategic Partnership between India and Germany.

Giridhar Aramane and Benedikt Zimmer held talks on the regional situation and discussed on potential defence industrial projects and proposals, according to Ministry of Defence press release. The two sides stressed on the need for a closer defence partnership and connecting defence industries of India and Germany.

In a press release, Ministry of Defence stated, "They exchanged views on the regional security situation, discussed likely joint exercises with Germany in the Indo-Pacific, and deliberated on potential defence industrial projects and proposals."

"They emphasized on the need for a closer defence partnership and connecting the defence industries from both sides together. Of particular focus was the collaboration in high technology in defence," it added.

The India-Germany High Defence Committee (HDC) meeting comes after German Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius' visit to India in 2023.

In a post on X, Ministry of Defence Principal Spokesperson A Bharat Bhushan Babu stated, "Strengthening ties: Defence Secretary Shri @giridhararamane and Germany's State Secretary, Mr. Benedikt Zimmer, co-chaired the India-Germany High Defence Committee meeting in Berlin, fostering deeper collaboration in security and defence realms."

During his visit to Germany, Giridhar Aramane interacted with a prominent think tank German Institute of International and Security Affairs (Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik - SWP) in Berlin.

India was also among the first countries to establish diplomatic ties with Germany after the Second World War. In 2021, the two nations marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. India and Germany have a 'Strategic Partnership' since May 2000, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

German Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock visited India to attend the Raisina Dialogue held on February 21-24. Raisina Dialogue is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues faced by the international community.

On February 16, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference. The two leaders discussed global challenges and the pathway ahead. The two leaders reviewed preparations for the next meeting of India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations.

Taking to X, Jaishankar stated, "So good to meet my German colleague FM @ABaerbock on #MSC2024 sidelines. A wide ranging conversation on global challenges and the pathway ahead. Appreciated her insights and assessments. Also reviewed preparations for the next meeting of our Inter Governmental Consultations." (ANI)

