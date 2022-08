Taiwan's military held a live-fire artillery drill on Tuesday, August 9 simulating a defence of the island against an attack after days of massive Chinese war games. China launched its largest military drill around Taiwan last week in a response to a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

#BREAKING Taiwan begins live-fire artillery drill simulating defence against China attack: @AFP pic.twitter.com/sDrDY8SyVP — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 9, 2022

