US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that the first image from the Webb Space Telescope represents a historic moment for science and technology. "For astronomy and space exploration. And for America and all humanity," Biden said.

Check tweet:

The first image from the Webb Space Telescope represents a historic moment for science and technology. For astronomy and space exploration. And for America and all humanity. pic.twitter.com/cI2UUQcQXj — President Biden (@POTUS) July 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)