The Britain Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace has said. "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," a statement said.

The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, says Buckingham Palace https://t.co/1G8oHvXd7S — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) September 8, 2022

New UK PM Liz Truss Concerned About Queen Elizabeth II Health:

"The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime".

"My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time", said UK PM in a tweet. The Queen appointed Truss as prime minister at Balmoral on Tuesday, instead of traveling to London for the event.

The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 8, 2022

