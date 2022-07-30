In what can be seen as a historic move, the US House on Friday voted to ban sales of semi-automatic rifles like those used in recent mass shootings. The decision is seen as a largely symbolic move by the Democratic majority that has almost no chance of passing the Senate. According to reports, the US House has voted to increase the minimum age for buying semi-automatic weapons to 21. 10 Republicans voted in favor of the bill.

Check tweet:

The US House has voted to ban sales of semi-automatic rifles like those used in recent mass shootings, a largely symbolic move by the Democratic majority that has almost no chance of passing the Senate https://t.co/NLDQq5DTL9 — Bloomberg (@business) July 29, 2022

