UN aid chief Martin Griffiths on Saturday said the world must remember the thousands of people who needed shelter and food while rescuers kept searching for survivors of the devastating earthquake that hit southern Turkey and northwestern Syria. The devastating earthquakes disrupted normal life in Turkey and Syria on February 6. So far, over 21,000 thousand deaths have been reported. Earthquake in Turkey: Missing Indian Man Confirmed Dead, Found Under Debris of Hotel in Malatya.

‘World Must Remember Those Displaced by Earthquake':

U.N. aid chief says world must remember those displaced by quake in Turkey and Syria https://t.co/0F4F8pzXlFpic.twitter.com/gx1ppTV0Cp — Reuters (@Reuters) February 11, 2023

