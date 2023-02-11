An Indian national who went missing in the aftermath of the massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, was confirmed dead on Saturday, the Indian Embassy said in a tweet. The victim, Vijay Kumar's body was found in the debris of a four-star hotel in Turkey’s Malatya area. According to the reports, Kumar's family identified him based on a tattoo. The deadly earthquake has so far claimed over 21,000 deaths. Earthquake in Turkey: No Information Yet About Any Indian Trapped, Says Envoy Virander Paul.

Missing Indian Man Confirmed Dead:

Death of an Indian national, missing in Turkey since the earthquake, confirmed. "Mortal remains of Vijay Kumar, an Indian national missing in Turkiye since Feb 6 earthquake, have been found and identified among the debris of a hotel in Malatya," tweets Embassy of India, Ankara pic.twitter.com/qF46JsX23Z — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)