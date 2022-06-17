Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, June 17 announced that Kyiv will introduce visas for Russians from July 1 amid the invasion of his country, according to the AFP news.

"Ukraine is introducing a visa regime for citizens of the Russian Federation", said Zelenskyy on his Telegram account.

Ukraine will introduce visas for Russians from July 1: AFP quotes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2022

