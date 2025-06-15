A shooting incident occurred during the "No Kings" protest in the US State of Utah today, June 15. According to news agency BNO News, shots were fired at the 'No Kings' protest in Salt Lake City, Utah. It is also reported that one person is in critical condition after a shooting incident at the Salt Lake City protest. A video surfaced online shows chaos during the "No Kings" protest in Salt Lake City during the shooting incident. The "No Kings" protest has been taken out against President Donald Trump. Protestors are decrying the US leader as a dictator and would-be king. US Military Parade Rolls Through Washington DC With Tanks, Troops and 21-Gun Salute As ‘No Kings’ Protesters Across Country Decry Donald Trump (Watch Videos).

Shooting Occurs At 'No Kings' Protest in Salt Lake City

UPDATE: 1 person in critical condition after shooting at Salt Lake City protest, police say https://t.co/d1gEN10bBR — BNO News (@BNONews) June 15, 2025

