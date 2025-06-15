Washington, June 15: The grand military parade that President Donald Trump had been wanting for years barrelled down Constitution Avenue on Saturday with tanks, troops and a 21-gun salute, playing out against a counterpoint of protests around the country by those who decried the US leader as a dictator and would-be king.

The Republican president, on his 79th birthday, sat on a special viewing stand south of the White House to watch the display of American military might, which began early and moved swiftly as light rain fell and clouds shrouded the Washington Monument. The procession, with more than 6,000 soldiers and 128 Army tanks, was one Trump tried to make happen in his first term after seeing such an event in Paris in 2017, but the plans never came together until the parade was added to an event recognising the Army's 250th anniversary. "Every other country celebrates their victories. It is about time America did too," Trump declared in brief remarks at the parade's end. Donald Trump Signs 3 Executive Orders To Boost Domestic Drone Production, Launch Flying Car 'eVTOL' Pilot Programme and Strengthen US Aerospace Security.

The president praised the strength of the military's fighting forces and said US soldiers "fight, fight, fight and they win, win, win" -- putting a new twist on a line that Trump regularly delivered during his 2024 campaign rallies after he survived an assassination attempt. Early in the evening's pageantry, the Army's Golden Knights parachute team descended from overcast skies toward the reviewing stand. The team had been scheduled to appear at the end of the parade, but jumped earlier than planned in the drizzly skies above the National Mall.

At times, Trump stood and saluted as troops marched past the reviewing stand. But attendance appeared to fall far short of early predictions that as many as 200,000 people would attend the festival and parade. There were large gaps between viewers near the Washington Monument on a day when steamy weather and the threat of thunderstorms could have dampened turnout. Hours before the parade started, demonstrators turned out in streets and parks around the nation to sound off against the Republican president. They criticised Trump for using the military to respond to people protesting his deportation efforts and for the muscular military show in the US capital. trumpcard.gov: Donald Trump Launches Website, Waiting List for ‘Trump Card’, Offering Residency and Path to US Citizenship for USD 5 Million.

Displays of Military Might

The daylong display of America's Army came as Trump has shown his willingness to use the nation's military might in ways other US presidents have typically avoided. In the last week, he has activated the California National Guard over the governor's objections and dispatched the US Marines to provide security during Los Angeles protests related to immigration raids, prompting a state lawsuit to stop the deployments.

US Military Parade

As armoured vehicles rolled down the street in front of the president, on the other side of the country, the Marines who Trump deployed to Los Angeles appeared at a demonstration for the first time, standing guard outside a federal building. Dozens of Marines stood shoulder to shoulder in full combat gear beside the National Guard, Homeland Security officers and other law enforcement. Hundreds of protesters facing them jeered in English and Spanish, telling the troops to go home.

A previously-calm demonstration in downtown Los Angeles turned chaotic when police on horseback charged at the crowd, striking some with rods and batons as they cleared the street in front of the federal building and fired tear gas and crowd control projectiles. In Washington, hundreds protesting Trump carried signs with messages that included "Where's the due process?" and "No to Trump's fascist military parade" as they marched toward the White House.

'No Kings' Protest in US

I'm floored. This is ONE stretch of ONE side of the street in deep red, small town Knoxville, TN today. This is a city that Trump won in 2024 by 20+ points. The scope of these protests are massive—American from both sides of the aisle are pissed. There will be no kings. pic.twitter.com/A7RqzxuTvM — Joshua Reed Eakle 🗽 (@JoshEakle) June 14, 2025

A larger-than-life puppet of Trump was wheeled through the crowd, a caricature of the president wearing a crown and sitting on a golden toilet.

Other protesters waved pride flags and hoisted signs, some with pointed messages such as "I prefer crushed ICE", referring to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. Other messages included "The invasion was HERE Jan. 6th, NOT in LA" and "Flip me off if you're a FASCIST". "No Kings" rallies unfolded in hundreds of cities, designed to counter what organisers said were Trump's plans to feed his ego on his 79th birthday and Flag Day. Organisers said they picked the name to support democracy and speak out against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration.

Veterans, Supporters and Protesters

Meanwhile, on the National Mall, a display of armoured vehicles, helicopters and military-grade equipment was set up to commemorate the Army's birthday. Vendors outside the Army festival sold gear marking the military milestone. Others hawked Trump-themed merchandise. Larry Stallard, a retired American Airlines pilot, said he travelled to Washington from Kansas City for the weekend "to see the military and see Trump".

Stallard, who voted for Trump, said it was "hard to believe" people were upset about the cost of the event when "they blow that in 10 seconds on things that we do not even need". Doug Haynes, a Navy veteran who voted for Trump, attended the daylong festival to celebrate the Army's 250th birthday, but said the parade "was a little over the top". Pointing at a nearby tank, Haynes said that having them roll down the street is a "very bold statement to the world, perhaps". The parade was added just two months ago to the long-planned celebration of the Army's birthday and has drawn criticism for its price tag of up to USD 45 million.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)