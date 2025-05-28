A video going viral on social media shows a 30,000-pound semi truck ploughing through cars, boats, a bounce house, etc. According to reports, the video of the semi-truck "Buttercup" ploughing through several vehicles was filmed on a runway in Kansas, United States. The video was shared on Instagram by Westen Champlin, who in his post wrote, "We lined up an entire World War II runway full of obstacles to see if anything could stop it." Nicknamed "Buttercup", the viral clip shows the 30,000-pound semi truck ploughing through 16 cars, two boats, two RVs, and one bounce house. In another post, Champlin said, "We got bored waiting for GTA6….so we built butter cup". US Shocker: Elderly Woman Shoots Son Over Loud Video Game Noise at Home, Dumps Gun in Canal in Arizona; Arrested.

Semi Truck Plows Through Cars, Boats and Others

30,000-pound semi truck named ‘Buttercup’ plows through 16 cars, 2 boats, 2 RVs, and one bounce house. The moment was filmed on a runway in Kansas. “| want to introduce you guys to Buttercup-our 30,000-pound unstoppable semi truck. We lined up an entire World War II runway full… pic.twitter.com/K6iH31YwMz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 27, 2025

Our 30,000-Pound Unstoppable Semi Truck

