Mesa, May 21: In a shocking incident, an elderly woman allegedly shot her son after a dispute with him over the noise being created while he played video games at their home in Mesa, Arizona. The 72-year-old woman, identified as Hazel Benson, initially called 911 to complain about his son and the video game noise. However, unsatisfied with their response, she shot him after he returned home from a walk. Although the son is reported to be in a stable condition, the woman has been arrested.

As per the 12 News report, the incident unfolded on a Saturday evening near Higley Road and Main Street in Mesa, when Hazel Benson first contacted the police about the noise her son was making while playing video games. Officers responded and informed her that her son, who also lived in the house, had the legal right to be there. To ease tensions, the son left the home for a walk but returned shortly afterwards.

When the son came back, Benson allegedly blocked him from entering the house, which led to a heated confrontation. As per the reports, the son lunged toward her with his fists clenched, prompting Benson to raise a firearm and shoot. She initially claimed she was unsure if she had hit him, but the son soon appeared at the back door with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

After the shooting, Benson reportedly threw the gun into a nearby canal before calling 911 again to report what had happened. Emergency responders arrived and took the son to the hospital, where he remains in stable condition. Benson was subsequently arrested and faces charges including aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm within city limits.

