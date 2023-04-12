Annual inflation in the US fell from 6% to 5% in March 2023, lower than expected. The inflation rate slowed for a ninth straight month as gasoline and grocery prices recorded a big drop. IMF Predicts Modest Global Growth, Slowly Receding Inflation.

US Annual Inflation Falls to 5%:

Lower Than Expected:

