Tensions between Chicago residents and federal agents escalated further after a new video surfaced showing a black SUV ramming into an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) vehicle in broad daylight. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed this was the second violent attack on ICE in the city over the weekend. The incident, captured on video, occurred separately from another assault in which ICE agents were boxed in and rammed by multiple vehicles. DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said the violence was “rampant,” criticising Illinois Governor JB Pritzker for “whitewashing the facts on the ground.” The clash unfolded amid heightened unrest following the shooting of a woman in Brighton Park, where protests turned chaotic with tear gas, smoke, and projectiles hurled at federal officers. US President Donald Trump’s Administration To Send 300 National Guardsmen to Chicago; Illinois Governor JB Pritzker Objects.

Video Shows SUV Slamming Into ICE Car in Broad Daylight in US

This footage is NOT from the attack in Chicago involving the 10 car caravan blockading our law enforcement, not involving “La Maggie.” This is from ANOTHER vehicular assault later that day in Chicago where an individual rammed an @ICEGov vehicle. This violence is rampant, as… https://t.co/j1WHwXDkVH — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) October 5, 2025

