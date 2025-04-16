Donald Trump's government has announced 245% tariffs on China in response to the country's retaliatory move, continuing the US-China trade war. China announced that it would "fight to the end" against the Trump import tariffs. Beijing retaliated against the US tariffs by suspending the exports of the six heavy rare earth metals and rare earth magnets. They include antimony, germanium, gallium, and other strategic materials, Over 75 countries reached out to the US government to discuss the tariffs. US President Donald Trump imposed heavy import taxes as part of his 'America First' trade policy. L’Oréal Layoffs: French Cosmetic Giant To Cut Half of Jobs in Travel Retail Division Amid Sales Slump and Market Slowdown in China, Says Report.

White House Imposed 245% Tariffs on China After Retaliatory Move

White House: China now faces up to a 245% tariff on imports to the United States as a result of its retaliatory actions. pic.twitter.com/OgXkqxhGAY — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)