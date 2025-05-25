The US Coast Guard escorted a solo sailor and his cat as they approached Hawaii after their 25-day journey from Oregon. The man, identified as Oliver, quit his corporate job to sail around the world with only his cat after being diagnosed with a syndrome that risked paralysis. Following the diagnosis, Oliver bought a boat and set sail from Oregon in April to Hawaii. As he neared the Hawaiian shore, Oʻahu, he received a Coast Guard escort. He shared the video of the Coast Guard welcome on his Instagram account, which has since gone viral. US Issues Orders Easing Syria Sanctions After President Donald Trump’s Pledge.

Coast Guard Escort Solo Sailor and His Cat As They Approach Hawaii

NEW: Man who is sailing by himself with his cat from Oregon to Hawaii gets a Coast Guard escort as he approaches O’ahu. "Oliver," recently quit his corporate job to sail around the world. Oliver left Oregon 25 days ago and is moments away from docking in Hawaii. He has amassed… pic.twitter.com/4ouMF2ibTY — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 24, 2025

