The Donald Trump-led US administration on Friday, May 23, issued orders that it said would effectively lift sanctions on Syria, after the President earlier this month pledged to unwind the measures to help the country rebuild after a devastating civil war. The Treasury Department issued a general license that authorises transactions involving the interim Syrian government led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, as well as the central bank and state-owned enterprises.

US Issues Orders Easing Syria Sanctions

