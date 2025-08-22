The US will immediately stop issuing worker visas for commercial truck drivers, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on X. Rubio cited safety risks and threats to American truckers’ livelihoods as reasons for the move. The decision follows a deadly 12 August crash in St Lucie County, Florida, where a semi-truck, driven by Harjinder Singh, made an illegal U-turn, killing at least three. Singh, of Indian origin, reportedly crossed the US-Mexico border in 2018 and had obtained a California commercial driver’s licence under a 2013 law allowing residents to get licences regardless of immigration status. The Department of Transportation is investigating, while Republican leaders, including Governor Ron DeSantis, have criticised California Governor Gavin Newsom amid growing political tensions. Florida Truck Driver, Whose Attempted U-Turn Caused Fatal Crash on Turnpike, Identified As Harjinder Singh Who Entered US Illegally, Now Faces Deportation.

US Halts Truck Driver Visas After Deadly Florida Crash

Effective immediately we are pausing all issuance of worker visas for commercial truck drivers. The increasing number of foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on U.S. roads is endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) August 21, 2025

Florida Accident Video

NEW: The illegal immigrant who is accused of taking 3 American lives while making an illegal U-turn was only able to accurately identify 1 of 4 highway traffic signs during an FMCSA interview. Harjinder Singh failed an assessment conducted by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety… pic.twitter.com/IfyylNddpl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 19, 2025

