Authorities in Florida have arrested Harjinder Singh, an illegal immigrant truck driver, for a deadly crash on the Florida Turnpike that killed three people. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said Singh, who entered the US illegally in 2018 via the Mexico border, attempted an illegal U-turn near Fort Pierce, causing a minivan to crash into his semi-truck. A 37-year-old woman from Pompano Beach and a 54-year-old Miami man died instantly, while the 30-year-old driver later died in hospital. Singh and his passenger escaped unhurt. Officials condemned his reckless driving, and authorities confirmed Singh now faces criminal charges and likely deportation proceedings. Florida officials stressed the tragedy highlights dangers posed by unlicensed and undocumented drivers on US highways. Florida: 3 Dead After Mini Van Collides With Semi-Truck Attempting U-Turn on Turnpike in Fort Pierce, Terrifying Crash Video Surfaces.

Florida Accident Video

The truck driver who made an illegal U-turn on Florida's Turnpike that led to the passing of 3 Americans, illegally entered the U.S. through the southern border in 2018. Harjinder Singh has been charged with three counts of vehicular homic*de. Singh got his Commercial Driver’s… pic.twitter.com/FGZVHDWMGs — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 17, 2025

Harjinder Singh Arrested

Press release relating to the truck driver charged for vehicular homicide: pic.twitter.com/TGy9QcisuZ — FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) August 17, 2025

