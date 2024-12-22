In a bizarre mix-up, the US military mistakenly shot down its own F/A-18 Hornet jet over the Red Sea on Sunday, December 22, in what appears to be a case of "friendly fire." Reportedly, the jet, flying off the USS Harry S Truman aircraft carrier, was struck by a missile from the USS Gettysburg, one of the carrier's escort ships. The two Navy pilots ejected safely before the aircraft was hit, with one pilot suffering minor injuries. The incident is under investigation by US Central Command, which described the event as a "friendly fire" mishap. Both pilots were quickly rescued, and their condition is stable. US Military Conducts New Airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi Rebels in Red Sea, Destroys Four Explosive Drone Boats and Missile Launchers.

