A dramatic rescue unfolded off Oak Island Pier in North Carolina after a small single-engine plane crashed into the ocean on August 4. The pilot, Mark Finkelstein, was pulled out within 30 seconds by rescuers after the aircraft went down due to engine failure. Drone footage showed emergency crews rushing to save him as he clung to a pocket of air inside the submerged cabin. Finkelstein said he couldn’t return to the airport or land on the beach because it was too crowded, forcing the water landing. Emergency workers treated him for non-life-threatening injuries before bringing him ashore. The FAA has launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash. Montana Plane Crash Videos: Fire Erupts After Small Plane Carrying 4 Hits Parked Aircraft on Runway at Kalispell City Airport in US, All Miraculously Survive.

Small Aircraft Crashes Off North Carolina Coast

Man is saved by rescuers within 30 seconds after crashing his plane off the coast of Oak Island Pier in North Carolina. Drone footage captured rescuers rushing to pull the man out of his submerged plane after the crash. According to investigators, the plane experienced an… pic.twitter.com/tkQXnzGwQd — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 30, 2025

