In a bizarre incident, a man was hit and thrown in the air by a police vehicle after he opened fire at officers in a haunting chase sequence. The incident reportedly occurred in February in St Louis County in Missouri, the US. The police released the footage of the incident in April. The suspect is seen running frantically in a parking lot in the video. He shoots a few rounds before a car run over him. US Shooting: Three Police Officers Shot While Responding to Domestic Incident in Minnesota.

Police Car Hits Man, Throws Him in Air:

Man Run Over By Police After Shooting At Cop Cars In St. Louis pic.twitter.com/kxuv73KmHO — CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) June 9, 2023

