Ahead of his Middle East trip, US President Donald Trump has teased a major announcement, describing it as “as big as it gets.” Speaking to reporters during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the Oval Office, President Trump said, "We’re gonna have a very big announcement to make, like as big as it gets. And I won’t tell you on what, but it’s gonna, and it’s very positive." The announcement is expected to be revealed either on Thursday, Friday, or Monday before his departure. President Trump emphasised that the forthcoming statement would be "one of the most important announcements in many years about a certain subject." As speculation mounts, all eyes are now on the timing and nature of the impending revelation. ‘We Want Movies Made in America, Again’: US President Donald Trump Announces 100% Tariff on Foreign Films.

‘As Big as It Gets’: President Donald Trump Promises Major Announcement

🇺🇸 TRUMP: ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENTS IN MANY YEARS COMING SOON “We’re gonna have a very big announcement to make, like as big as it gets. And I won’t tell you on what, but it’s gonna, and it’s very positive. That announcement will be made either Thursday or Friday… https://t.co/xnh3BBJwVn pic.twitter.com/20LPCC4cd1 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 6, 2025

President Donald Trump Teases ‘Big’ Announcement Before Mideast Trip

BREAKING - Trump says he will make 'very, very big announcement' before Middle east trip — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)