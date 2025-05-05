Donald J. Trump has announced a sweeping move to impose a 100% tariff on all movies produced outside the United States, calling it necessary to protect the American film industry from what he described as a “national security threat.” In a statement posted on his Truth Social account, Trump claimed that the U.S. movie industry is “dying a very fast death,” blaming foreign nations for luring American filmmakers and studios overseas through generous incentives. He labelled the situation a “concerted effort” by other countries to undermine Hollywood and American messaging, referring to imported films as potential tools of “propaganda.” “WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!” Trump declared, authorising both the Department of Commerce and the United States Trade Representative to begin implementing the tariff policy. If enacted, the proposed measure could disrupt global film distribution and significantly affect major Hollywood studios that co-produce films with international partners. It may also impact streaming platforms that rely heavily on global content. US Tariff War: Donald Trump Pauses Reciprocal Tariffs on India for 90 Days, Say Sources.

US President Donald Trump Announces 100% Tariff on Foreign Films

