A US Secret Service SUV caught fire outside the White House on Monday, September 29, just hours before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit, triggering brief panic and road closures. The vehicle, parked at the corner of 18th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, suddenly ignited in its back seat, though no injuries were reported. Pictures of the incident surfaced on social media, showing smoke billowing from the SUV as officials rushed to contain the blaze. Authorities have yet to disclose the cause of the fire, but the flames were extinguished promptly. Gaza Peace Deal Soon? Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's White House Meeting With US President Donald Trump Raises Speculations of Ceasefire and Hostage Release Deal.

Secret Service SUV Catches Fire Outside White House in Washington

🇺🇸🇮🇱 SECRET SERVICE SUV CATCHES FIRE OUTSIDE WHITE HOUSE AHEAD OF NETANYAHU VISIT A U.S. Secret Service vehicle spontaneously caught fire near 18th & Pennsylvania, just hours before Netanyahu’s meeting with Trump. The SUV’s back seat ignited, prompting a swift emergency… https://t.co/F7US1yBUe7 pic.twitter.com/C1B4Wo89db — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 29, 2025

