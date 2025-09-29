Washington DC [US], September 29 (ANI): The addition of a press conference to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's White House meeting with US President Donald Trump raises speculation that the Trump administration is planning to announce that it has finalized its agreement for ending the conflict in Gaza and releasing the remaining Israeli hostages held there, as per The Times of Israel.

The US has secured initial backing for the plan from Arab and Muslim partners needed for the postwar management of Gaza.

However, Israel was still deliberating the plan on Sunday, while Hamas said it hadn't even been presented with it yet, as per The Times of Israel.

One of the plan's 21 points states that much of the agreement can move forward even if Hamas doesn't agree, including the establishment of a new transitional government of Palestinian technocrats and an international stabilization force in areas cleared of Hamas's presence -- which includes the vast majority of the Strip, as per The Times of Israel.

But without Hamas releasing the remaining 48 hostages, it's unlikely that Israel will agree to halt its offensive in Gaza City and beyond.

Netanyahu reportedly met with West Bank settlement leaders on Sunday night ahead of his Monday meeting with US President Donald Trump, and said that he will raise the issue of Israel applying sovereignty to the West Bank, The Times of Israel reported.

Netanyahu also acknowledged that he was faced with a "complicated reality," signaling that Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank is unlikely.

Netanyahu's allies to the right, including settlement leaders, have been pushing for Israel to apply its sovereignty to parts of the West Bank, particularly as a reaction to the wave of Western countries recognizing a Palestinian state.

But Trump has ruled out Israeli West Bank annexation, and the UAE, which normalized relations with Israel five years ago, said the move would be a "red line," as per The Times of Israel.

In the meeting, Netanyahu reportedly said that Israel must "navigate a complicated reality." "We have a supportive president," Netanyahu reportedly said regarding Trump. "Remember the Obama era, when he told us not to lay even one brick."

He writes that the "clear message of settlement is, no to a Palestinian state, yes to applying sovereignty." (ANI)

