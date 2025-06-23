Amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel, the US Department of State has issued a "Worldwide Caution security alert" for its citizens, urging increased vigilance globally. The alert follows US airstrikes on multiple Iranian nuclear sites, a move that Tehran warned could have “irreparable consequences.” While the official advisory did not mention the strikes directly, it cited ongoing conflict-related disruptions, including travel delays and airspace closures across the Middle East. The State Department warned of possible demonstrations targeting US citizens and interests abroad. American travellers are advised to closely monitor travel advisories, country updates, and security alerts. US War Is With Nuclear Programme, Not Iran; Washington Still Open to Diplomacy: JD Vance After 'Operation Midnight Hammer' Attacking Tehran’s 3 Nuclear Facilities.

Worldwide Security Alert for Americans

US Dept. of State Consular Affairs tweets, "Worldwide Caution: The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East. There is the potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests… pic.twitter.com/Abgp0VlhMb — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2025

US Issues Global Alert

BREAKING: U.S. Department of State advises U.S. citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution pic.twitter.com/SKxprNYp7g — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 22, 2025

