In a horrifying road accident on Florida’s Turnpike near Fort Pierce, three people were killed last Tuesday, August 12, after a black minivan slammed into a tractor-trailer that had illegally blocked the highway. Reportedly, the truck, driven by Harjinder Singh, an illegal immigrant in the US since 2018, attempted a sudden U-turn through a restricted median, leaving no room for vehicles to escape. Dashcam footage captured the chilling moment as the minivan crashed at full speed into the trailer, killing two passengers instantly, while the driver later died at the hospital. Singh, who appeared unfazed in the video, has been charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and faces deportation following his trial. US Road Accident: Red Van Causes Multi-Car Pileup on Interstate 71 After Missing Exit in Ohio, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Illegal U-Turn by Truck Driver Kills 3 in Florida

🇺🇸ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT TRUCK DRIVER KILLS 3 IN HORROR CRASH Harjinder Singh, in the U.S illegally since 2018, casually pulled a tractor-trailer into an “official use only” median on Florida’s Turnpike - blocking every oncoming lane with zero warning. A black minivan plowed into… pic.twitter.com/rgZS4r3G4r — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)