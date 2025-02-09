The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) is instructing New York City educators to distribute "red cards" to immigrant families to help them avoid encounters with ICE agents. Leaked footage from a UFT workshop reveals union representatives advising teachers to print the cards, which inform recipients of their constitutional rights, including the right to remain silent and deny entry to ICE officers without a judicial warrant. The initiative comes as concerns over deportation raids grow following the inauguration of President Trump. Critics argue that the red cards might not deter ICE agents but acknowledge their potential to inform families of their rights. The city's Department of Education has not formally endorsed the distribution of these cards. ‘Returned Illegal Aliens to India’: US Border Patrol Shares Video of Illegal Indian Migrants Being Deported in ‘Handcuffs and Chains’.

Leaked Video: NYC Teachers Told to Help Migrants Avoid ICE

NEW: New York City teachers' union is coaching illegal immigrant families on how to avoid ICE at home and in public. The United Federation of Teachers is telling teachers to print and hand out "red cards" in newly leaked footage obtained by the New York Post. "If ICE comes to… pic.twitter.com/50SjzE4PEf — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)