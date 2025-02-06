The US Border Patrol deported 104 illegal Indian immigrants using a military C-17 transport aircraft, marking the farthest deportation flight yet. Amid uproar over claims of Indian nationals being deported from the US in handcuffs and chains, a video shared by the agency showed the deportees in handcuffs and chains, emphasising strict enforcement of immigration laws. Border Patrol Chief Michael W Banks stated that illegal entrants would be swiftly removed. The US embassy in India reiterated the importance of enforcing immigration laws for national security and public safety. The deported individuals included 30 from Punjab, 33 each from Haryana and Gujarat, three each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh. The mass deportation highlights the US crackdown on illegal immigration, drawing strong reactions. Indian Migrants ‘Handcuffed, Chained’ While Being Deported From US: EAM S Jaishaknar Says ‘Use of Restraint Part of ICE Aircraft Deportation SOP, Women and Children Are Not Restrained’.

US Border Patrol Shares Video of Illegal Indians Being Deported

USBP and partners successfully returned illegal aliens to India, marking the farthest deportation flight yet using military transport. This mission underscores our commitment to enforcing immigration laws and ensuring swift removals. If you cross illegally, you will be removed. pic.twitter.com/WW4OWYzWOf — Chief Michael W. Banks (@USBPChief) February 5, 2025

